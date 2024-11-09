Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.83. 3,654,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,026. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $43,267.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $43,267.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 2,170,291 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,025,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,646.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,212,528 shares of company stock worth $12,063,972. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Nerdy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 192,635 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.