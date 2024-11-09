Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $721.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.35 and a 52 week high of $799.06. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

