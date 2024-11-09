New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 697,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,048. The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 610,971 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

