Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. The company had revenue of $122.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 83.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

