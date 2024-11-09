Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys 1,514,824 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,824 shares during the quarter. NovoCure comprises 12.7% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $47,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 61.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.