Nordwand Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,206 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 0.7% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,997 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 258,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.31%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

