Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $182.65. 144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,303. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $120.19 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,110.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 33.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.