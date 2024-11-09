NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 1004417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

