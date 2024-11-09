NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $233.89. 2,743,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,677. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $179.64 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.