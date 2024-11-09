Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.2% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth about $230,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 687,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,740. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

