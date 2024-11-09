Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,979,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $133.52.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

