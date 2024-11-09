Objective Capital Management LLC Takes $651,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $92.63. 1,146,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

