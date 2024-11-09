Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,045. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.