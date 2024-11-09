Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.35. 1,729,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.63 and a 12-month high of $195.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

