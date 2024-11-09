Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.25. 8,520,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

