Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.0 million-$644.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.
Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,469. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
