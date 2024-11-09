Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OPINL opened at $11.05 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Office Properties Income Trust
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.