Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OS has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Onestream stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

