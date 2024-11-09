Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.