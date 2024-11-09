Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $190.16. The stock has a market cap of $524.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

