Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

