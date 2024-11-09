Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.4 %

OVV opened at C$60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$49.74 and a 52 week high of C$76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

