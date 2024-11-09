Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after buying an additional 246,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.