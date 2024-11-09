Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $22.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,943.27. 282,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,240.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,931.94. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,998.52 and a twelve month high of $5,060.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.