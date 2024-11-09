Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.60. 1,814,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.32. American Express has a one year low of $152.05 and a one year high of $296.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

