Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $5.39 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 742,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $326,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,598. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

