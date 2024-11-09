Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE traded up $36.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,224.56. 43,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,270.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,140.55. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.46 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.