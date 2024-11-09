Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Shares of COKE traded up $36.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,224.56. 43,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,270.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,140.55. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.46 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 17.40%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.