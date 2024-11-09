Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,646. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

