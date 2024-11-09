PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Critical Contrast

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Jushi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PacificHealth Laboratories alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jushi $269.45 million 0.26 -$65.10 million ($0.30) -1.18

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jushi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given PacificHealth Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PacificHealth Laboratories is more favorable than Jushi.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Jushi -22.39% -5,529.11% -9.58%

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats Jushi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. It is also involved in the bulk wholesale of refined cannabinoids and terpenes. In addition, the company operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature’s Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. It markets its products to local dispensaries and large multi-state operators. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.