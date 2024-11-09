Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 22.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $57,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,124,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,568,527. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

