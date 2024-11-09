PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 1,840,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,543,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.