Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $26.36. 1,634,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,353. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.02%.
Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
