PFS Partners LLC Buys 752 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

