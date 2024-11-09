PFS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $602.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.49. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.