PFS Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

GSEP opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.