PFS Partners LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.