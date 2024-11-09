Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $126.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

