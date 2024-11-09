PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director James Costos Sells 1,500 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $163.54.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

