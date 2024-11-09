PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $245,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $3,358,259. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $159.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $163.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

