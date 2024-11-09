Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $98.59 and last traded at $97.94, with a volume of 116663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.
The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after purchasing an additional 207,193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,859,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 483,586 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $106,795,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
