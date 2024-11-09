Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.97. 152,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,846. Plexus has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $439,583.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,220.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,467.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $439,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,220.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,388. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 85.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Plexus by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

