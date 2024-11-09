Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

PLYM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 601,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.