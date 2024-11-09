Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Portman Ridge Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 143,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.02. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

