Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
Portman Ridge Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance
PTMN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 143,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.02. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Portman Ridge Finance
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.