PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.06 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.