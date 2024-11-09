Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $42,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE OXY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 13,729,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

