Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $219,971,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after buying an additional 706,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,681,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.44. The company had a trading volume of 877,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,356. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

