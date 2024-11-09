Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,745. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

