Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FELV stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

