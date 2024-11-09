PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

PROG has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. PROG has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

