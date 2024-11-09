PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
PROG has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. PROG has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
