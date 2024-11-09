Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $237.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $197.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PGR. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

Progressive stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.52. 2,603,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,977. Progressive has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 114.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

